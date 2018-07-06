President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL)Bui Van Cuong (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) stands ready to share its experience in trade union activities with Cuba, VGCL President Bui Van Cuong said on July 6.Cuong, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions, hosted a reception for a delegation of the Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) headed by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento in Hanoi.At the meeting, the Vietnamese official highlighted the close, pure, faithful, and trustworthy solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, as well as the fruitful relations between the two countries’ trade unions.Campaigns in support of Cuba have been widely responded to by Vietnamese labourers, he said, noting that the Vietnamese trade union always backs Cuba, for example at international forums.Cuong expressed his hope that relations between the Vietnamese and Cuban trade unions will be reinforced during the time ahead in a more effective and pragmatic fashion, thus helping to promote the friendship between peoples of the two countries.In reply, Nacimiento informed his host of the employment situation and trade union movements in Cuba.The guest said he hopes that during the visit, the two sides will share their experience in trade union activities in order to make constructive contributions to the developments in each country.On this occasion, Nacimiento, who is also member of the Council of State of Cuba, presented the Friendship Medal to the VGCL. -VNA