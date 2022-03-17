Politics British MPs back promotion of UK-Vietnam strategic partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Nguyen Hoang Long had a meeting in London on March 16 with the Chair of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), MP John Whittingdale, and its members who vowed to help promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Chief of VPA General Staff meets with Lao, Myanmar counterparts Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong on March 19 had separate meetings with the heads of Lao and Myanmar delegations on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-19) in Phnom Penh.

Politics Vietnam calls on sides to ease tensions in Ukraine As a traditional friend of both Russia and Ukraine, Vietnam hopes that the sides will exercise restraint, ease tensions and continue dialogue efforts to seek a long-term solution in conformity with international law, with legitimate interests of each side taken into account, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.