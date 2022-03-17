Vietnam, Cuba maintain effective implementation of defence cooperation activities
Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 17 for new Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén, during which he wished the latter will have a successful working tenure and contribute to enhancing the bilateral relations.
Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) hosts Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén (Photo: VNA)
He took the occasion to thank Cuba for helping Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic by providing treatment drugs, sending experienced medical experts, and presenting 150,000 doses of vaccine to his ministry.
According to him, despite impact of the pandemic, the bilateral defence cooperation has been consolidated and developed into a pillar and model example that helps promote collaboration in other fields.
The two sides have signed many important defence cooperative documents, notably the 2020-2022 cooperation plan.
The Vietnamese Defence Ministry and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba have agreed to continue carrying out activities based on inked agreements, with focus on stepping up delegation exchanges, and building a dossier about the 60-year history of defence relations between Vietnam and Cuba.
The Cuban diplomat affirmed that he, in his new position, will exert efforts to fostering the special friendship between the two countries, including defence ties./.