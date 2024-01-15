Vietnam, Cuba nurture special friendship
Participants pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the city's Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association Truong Thi Hien said over the past half century, the loyal relationship between Vietnam and Cuba has been tightened and expanded across fields including politics, economy - trade, defence - security, agriculture, construction, education, health care, biotechnology, transport, and sports.
Hien said that last year, the HUFO, the association and the Cuban Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City organised activities to strengthen the friendship between the people of the two countries.
For her part, Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada over the past years, Cuba and Vietnam have created a special relationship, particularly in 2023, when the two countries witnessed thriving cooperation. In addition, Cuba began to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in the field of grassroots health care.
She affirmed that Cuba is committed to continuing efforts to restore and develop economic, trade and investment relations with Vietnam in the coming time, and to reinforce determination and political will to promote the bilateral special relationship.
Cuba will also coordinate with Vietnam in promoting youth exchange activities, sharing information, upholding good traditions and fostering the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries, she said./.