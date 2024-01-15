Politics Ambassador highlights Vietnam-Malaysia comprehensive cooperation The Malaysian national news agency Bernama on January 15 published an interview with Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh, under the headline "Vietnam, Malaysia to forge stronger defence, security ties after golden anniversary”.

Politics PM’s visit to enhance traditional friendship with Hungary Following his attendance at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, will embark on an official visit to Hungary at the invitation of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, marking the two countries' first exchange of delegations at the PM level in the past seven years.

Politics National Assembly reviews legal documents for submission Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue asked legislators to thoroughly scrutinise the draft revised land law so as to ensure its highest quality, while delivering opening remarks at the fifth extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature on January 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.