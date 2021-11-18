ASEAN Vietnam chairs 47th meeting of ASEAN Foundation’s Board of Trustees Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on November 18 chaired the 47th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (AF BOT 47) – the last in his capacity as chair of the board in 2021.

Politics Party chief requests renewing corruption fighting spirit Party General Secretary and head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control Nguyen Phu Trong has highlighted a need to renew the spirit and determination in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

Politics Newly-made laws must solve limitations of previous ones: PM New laws must help address limitations and remove obstacles of previous laws, fill legal gaps, and ensure consistency among relevant laws, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed while addressing the Government’s November meeting on law making on November 18.

Politics 13th int’l scientific workshop on East Sea held in Hanoi The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) held the 13th international conference on the East Sea under the theme "Looking back to a brighter future" in Hanoi on November 18.