Vietnam demands Taiwan to end illegal actions in East Sea
Naval soldiers of Vietnam begin a patrol in the waters of Da Thi Reef in the country's Truong Sa archipelago. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has shown its resolute objection to Taiwan's military exercises in the territorial waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and demanded Taiwan to end those actions and not to repeat them in the future, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
At the ministry's regular press briefing held online on November 18, Hang reiterated the country’s viewpoint that Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa archipelagoes that is in line with international law.
She said any patrol or military exercise by Taiwan in the territorial waters around Ba Binh island of Truong Sa archipelago seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over this archipelago; threatens peace, stability, safety and security of navigation; causes tensions; and complicates the East Sea situation.
Vietnam resolutely objects to and demands Taiwan end the above-mentioned activities and not repeat them in the future, Hang stressed.
Regarding the report that the Philippines accused China of blocking its supply ships in the East Sea, the spokeswoman said Vietnam’s stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes, as well as the East Sea issue as a whole, is clear and consistent.
Vietnam calls on the parties concerned to comply with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in every activity in the East Sea, and not take any action that may complicate the situation so as to help maintain peace, security, stability, and legal order at sea in the region, she added./.