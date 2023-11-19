Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Since Vietnam and Denmark established their diplomatic ties in 1971 and their comprehensive partnership in 2013, the two countries’ relations have been developing more and more practically and effectively, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has affirmed.

Speaking ahead the Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Denmark next week, the diplomat emphasised that in addition to strengthening traditional cooperative mechanisms in politics, diplomacy, economic-commerce, and environment, the two countries also promote cooperation in potential strategic fields such as energy, green transition, and sustainable development.

Nghi highlighted outstanding results in Vietnam-Denmark cooperation, including regular delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level ones that show their respect to each other and provide directions for specific cooperation contents.

On November 1, the Prime Ministers of the two countries held online talks and approved a joint declaration on establishing the Vietnam - Denmark Green Strategic Partnership with 10 groups of cooperative fields, which is of significance to Vietnam’s sustainable development and demonstrates the commitment and determination of the two countries in joining hands to solve climate change issue - one of the biggest challenges that the world is facing.

Previously, the visit to Vietnam by the Crown Prince and Princess of Denmark in November 2022 focused on the two countries’ cooperation in the energy sector. During the visit, businesses and localities of the two countries signed 14 Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in fields including human resource training, research and development, and supply chain in renewable energy development.

Economic - trade - investment cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark over the past 10 years has also developed strongly, achieving very encouraging results.

Their total bilateral trade turnover in the past 10 years nearly doubled from 480 million USD in 2013 to nearly 900 million USD in 2022. More Danish investors are interested in finding business opportunities and expanding business and production in Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (L) joins a LEGO Group leader planting a tree at its factory in the southern province of Binh Duong in September this year. (Photo: VNA)

By the end of December 2022, Denmark had 155 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of more than 1.787 billion USD, including one to build the first carbon-neutral plant in the world worth more than 1 billion USD by Lego Group, and a project worth about 160 million USD from Pandora using renewable energy expected to create more than 6,000 jobs.

Notably, almost all Danish large enterprises investing and doing business in Vietnam are actively implementing green transformation and sustainable development, implementing social responsibility according to the criteria of the Danish Government.

Strategic sector cooperation (SSC) between Vietnam and Denmark with focuses on environment, agriculture, health care, education, and statistics are also being implemented very effectively. Other fields such as science and technology, justice, people-to-people exchange, and culture also see increasingly substantive and effective cooperation.

On multilateral cooperation mechanisms, Vietnam and Denmark regularly support each other at international and regional forums such as the United Nations and its organisations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN - EU, Partnering for Green Growth, and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G). They demonstrate high political trust between the two countries, showing that Denmark values and has a positive assessment of Vietnam's foreign policy regarding international and regional issues, the ambassador said.

Regarding the coming Denmark visit by Vice President Xuan, Nghi said that in the context of the current positive developments in the Vietnam - Denmark relations, the visit is of significance, especially at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive partnership and soon after their Green Strategic Partnership.

Firstly, the visit continues to affirm the closeness, trust, and mutual understanding between the leaders and peoples of the two countries, contributing to consolidating and deepening the Vietnam – Denmark relations which are built not only on the interests of the two countries, but also on the friendship between the two peoples.

Secondly, the visit is taking place less than a month after the Prime Ministers of the two countries approved a joint statement on establishing the Vietnam - Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, showing their determination to effectively implement the leaders’ commitment to promote cooperation in green transformation and sustainable development. And

Thirdly, as the Vice President plans to meet representatives from leading Danish businesses, Vietnam continues affirming its commitment to creating a stable and favourable environment for foreign enterprises, including Danish ones, the ambassador said./.