Vietnam detects 50 COVID-19 infections on May 21 morning
Medics collect samples for COVID-19 testing from people living in high-risk areas. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were documented over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new patients, who were all domestically infected, comprise 45 in Bac Giang, two in Hung Yen and one each in Hai Duong, Dien Bien, and Hanoi in Vietnam’s north.
The latest infections raised the national tally to 4,883, with 1,835 cases detected since the fourth coronavirus wave began on April 27.
The recoveries now stand at 2,689.
Meanwhile, one COVID-19 patient died on May 20, raising the number of fatalities to 40, all suffering from underlying health conditions.
The latest death was a 70-year-old lady who was a stroke survivor and had suffered diabetes for 21 years.
The patient was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 3 with the diagnosis of hypertension and fever among others. She tested positive with the coronavirus on May 5.
Her health condition deteriorated, leading to her death on May 20, despite doctors’ resuscitation efforts./.