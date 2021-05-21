Health Funds raised by VFF to be used for COVID-19 vaccine purchase Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has approved the plan of using financial resources raised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for COVID-19 prevention and control to buy COIVD-19 vaccines.

Health WHO closely monitors ongoing pandemic outbreak in Vietnam: Kidong Park Dr Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Vietnam, has granted an exclusive interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the Vietnamese government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and WHO’s support for Vietnam in the effort.

Health COVID-19: 39th death logged in Vietnam Vietnam confirmed another death related to COVID-19 on May 20, pushing the nation’s death toll to 39.

Health Vietnam announces 44 new COVID-19 infections Additional 44 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 20, with all in quarantine facilities or locked-down areas, according to the Ministry of Health.