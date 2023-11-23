Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is determined to strictly deal with the acts of producing, trafficking and transporting drugs without distinguishing whether offenders are Vietnamese citizens or foreigners, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.

At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on November 23, Hang reiterated that Vietnam has always actively boosted cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally in crime prevention and control, including drug-related crimes.

According to the information the ministry has received, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on November 11 held a first-instance trial of a case involving the illegal drug transportation. Among defendants sentenced to death, there are two Koreans and one Chinese citizen.

In case there is an appeal or protest against the ruling, competent authorities will continue to handle the case in line with legal regulations on criminal procedures, she added./.