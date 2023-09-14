Travel Central Highlands taps tourism potential Central Highlands localities have taken bold steps in turning tourism into an economic spearhead, making great contributions to their socio-economic development.

Travel Forgotten beauty of Tien Phi Cave in Hoa Binh province Just 70 km from Hanoi, Tien Phi Cave is an ideal getaway in the nearby province of Hoa Binh. It was recognised as a national cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in June 2000.

Travel Vietnam gets major haul at 2023 World Travel Awards Vietnam was honoured in 45 categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards, one of the leading tourism awards in Asia, which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.

Travel Hanoi takes measures to stimulate visitors’ spending Besides measures to attract more visitors, Hanoi is also paying attention to encouraging visitors to spend more and stay longer in the capital city.