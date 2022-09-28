Sci-Tech Infographic Safe use of Internet, social network Vietnam is among the countries with the largest number of Internet and social network users in the world.

Sci-Tech Infographic Digital transformation basic targets to 2025 Vietnam has set basic targets in digital transformation to 2025, towards the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.