Vietnam E-commerce Index 2022 Report
Vietnam earned 85.9 points in the Vietnam E-commerce Index 2022 Report, maintaining the second place in the nationwide rankings.
VNA
InfographicVietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership
The Vietnam-Japan relationship has been on the rise. Japan is Vietnam's leading official development assistance provider, third largest investor, third biggest source of tourists, and fourth trade partner of the Southeast Asian nation.
InfographicSafe use of Internet, social network
Vietnam is among the countries with the largest number of Internet and social network users in the world.
InfographicTen Vietnamese listed among the world's best scientists
Ten Vietnamese working in the country have been listed among the world's best scientists by research.com, a reputable scientist ranking website.
InfographicDigital transformation basic targets to 2025
Vietnam has set basic targets in digital transformation to 2025, towards the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society.
InfographicVietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates
Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.
InfographicVietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output
According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.