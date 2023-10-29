Vice NA Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, on behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, addresses the plenary session of IPU 147 . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam actively participated in and effectively contributed to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU 147) that took place in Angola’s capital of Luanda from October 23-27, said National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh.



Dinh, who led the Vietnamese delegation to the event, said that IPU 147 is a success with the participation of delegations from 130 member countries, of that 36 delegations were headed by parliament chairpersons and 22 others by vice chairpersons. Vice NA Chairman Dinh, on behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, addressed the plenary session.



He said that the Vietnamese four-member delegation joined all activities of the event, such as professional sessions of the IPU’s Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, meetings of the Committee on Sustainable Development, the Committee on International Peace and Security, the Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, and the Committee on United Nations Affairs.



At the forums and meetings, the Vietnamese delegation delivered speeches. International delegates highly valued the Vietnamese delegation's proposals.



On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had bilateral meetings with the parliamentary delegations of Tanzania, Malta, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar./.