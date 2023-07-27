Cairo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly have agreed to continue cultivating bilateral traditional friendship and fine cooperation via further increasing the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level.



During their talks in Cairo on July 27, PM Madbouly welcomed Quang’s visit on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.



Quang expressed his belief that the government and people of Egypt will successfully carry out the "Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030" and continue reaping significant achievements in national construction and development.



He conveyed PM Pham Minh Chinh’s invitation to the Egyptian PM to visit Vietnam soon and suggested both sides actively offer mutual support at international organisations.



Hailing the positive developments in Vietnam – Egypt ties, they expressed determination to make breakthrough in bilateral coordination in various areas.



As there remains a huge room to boost ties across trade, investment and agriculture, they agreed to facilitate the exchange of business delegations and jointly hold trade and investment promotion events in each country, creating favourable conditions for strong export items, such as farm produce, rice, apparel and fertilisers, to enter each other’s market.



Host and guest pledged to encourage and make it easier for businesses from both sides to increase connectivity and engage in investment projects in each country.



To make breakthrough in future trade cooperation, the Vietnamese side proposed exploring the possibility of negotiating a Vietnam-Egypt Free Trade Agreement (FTA), working with Egypt to produce Halal food under bilateral or multilateral models, either in Vietnam or Egypt.



The host said Egyptian firms are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market and highly value Vietnam’s political stability and pro-business environment. They wish to further nurture bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties and are willing to make it easier for Vietnamese enterprises to do business in Egypt.



To effectively adopt those measures, both sides consented to well prepare for and soon hold the sixth meeting of the Vietnam-Egypt Joint Committee, as well as hasten the fine-tuning of legal framework for all-around cooperation between the two countries.



On the occasion, Quang thanked and wished that Egypt would continue providing scholarships for Vietnamese students to study Arabic language and other fields in which it excels. He also noted the need to offer all possible support to the Vietnamese community in Egypt to settle down their lives, thus contributing to fostering mutual understanding and upholding their role as a bridge for bilateral exchanges and collaboration.



Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Bank of Vietnam and the Central Bank of Egypt./.