Business No Philippines safeguard measures on low-density polyethylene products from Vietnam: Ministry There is no safeguard measure imposed by the Philippines on the importation of Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Pellets and Granules from various countries, including Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced.

Business 27 export items listed in “one-billion-USD” club in five months Twenty-seven export items joined the “one-billion-USD” club in the first five months of this year, as compared with only 23 seen in the same period last year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference on June 16.

Business Tax deferrals help firms Tax deferral policies are giving significant support to enterprises to overcome difficulties and recover production and business in the post-pandemic period, experts have said.

Business Workshop stresses need for more fintech services for SMEs A workshop held in Hanoi on June 16 underlined the need for financial technology (fintech) services for the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).