At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – Vietnam and Egypt have a traditional relationship and have great potential to promote cooperation in various fields, saying that this is a solid foundation for Hanoi and Cairo to establish friendship and cooperative relations, Nguyen Van Phong, deputy secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, has said.



He made the statement at a working session with Cairo Governor Khaled Adel A’al during his visit to Egypt from October 15-19.



Phong briefed the host on the city’s socio-economic situation, the development strategy of Hanoi until 2030 with a vision to 2045 as well as its mechanisms and policies to attract investment.



He expressed his hope that the Cairo Governor will pay attention to and support the two sides towards signing a document to establish a cooperative relationship.





Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong and Governor of Cairo Khaled Abdel A'al exchanged minutes of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Phong suggested that Hanoi and Cairo consider promoting exchange activities and delegations at all levels between the two sides, and coordinate in organising cultural and art exchange events to raise the level of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, the Governor of Cairo appreciated Hanoi official's proposals, affirming that Cairo is ready to coordinate closely with Hanoi in various fields.

At a working session with officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Culture (MoC), Phong proposed promoting exchanges and share experiences in the field of culture between the two sides. He also invited the Egyptian side to attend cultural events in Hanoi such as the Hanoi International Film Festival and International Puppetry Festival.



Hanoi is ready to facilitate Egyptian agencies and localities in organising cultural promotion events in the city in the coming time, Phong said.



For their part, officials from the MoC said that Egypt always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of culture, sports and tourism. Egypt expect to organise many cultural activities in Vietnam through the Egyptian Embassy in Vietnam, including the screening of certain Egyptian movies on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year, they said.



They also affirmed that the MoC is ready to send representatives to attend cultural events of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, and invite the Hanoi side to attend similar events held in Egypt./.