Business FPT's profit up by 14 percent in first half FPT Corporation overcame challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in both the global and domestic markets to achieve positive financial results in the first half of the year, especially in core business lines.

Business Flexible origin rules will bring benefits to local plastic producers Flexible rules of origin in the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help local plastic enterprises take full advantage of preferential tariffs when exporting to the EU market.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on July 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 22, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 pct Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8 percent if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume, the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VERP) has predicted.