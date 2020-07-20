Business Garment firm expects revenue drop as partner's parent goes bankrupt Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Business Pepper export volume down 5.7 percent in first half Vietnam exported over 166,800 tonnes of peppercorn worth 356 million USD in the first half of 2020, down 5.7 percent in volume and 21.1 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Kon Tum eyes sustainable development of macadamia farming As an ideal location for tropical trees that require high humidity, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum plans to cultivate macadamia trees on 1000ha by 2025, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.