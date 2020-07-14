Business New regulations about corporate bond issuance Privately-placed corporate bonds can no longer be sold within their first year of issuance, according to a new decree.

Business Foreign investors confident in Vietnam’s business environment: official With the successful control of COVID-19, Vietnam has been widely recognised by the international community as a safe and attractive investment destination.

Business Belgian firms updated on business opportunities in Vietnam An online conference on business and investment opportunities for Belgian firms in Vietnam was jointly held by the Belgium – Vietnam Alliance (BVA) and the Belgian- Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (Beluxcham) in Vietnam on July 13 in Brussels.

Business Tax policies must support firms to boost revenue: official The General Department of Taxation must hasten reforms to create a favourable environment for enterprises to recover their business from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was critical to increase tax revenue, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha has said.