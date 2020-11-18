Environment Natural disasters cost Vietnam nearly 1.3 bln USD so far this year Natural disasters have claimed 280 lives and caused a total loss of approximately 29.9 trillion VND (close to 1.29 billion USD) to Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Development of Vietnam’s biosphere reserves over 20 years A workshop on the development and management of biosphere reserves in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 17 to evaluate the results after 20 years of the country’s joining the World Biosphere Reserve network and propose solutions for the development and sustainable management of Vietnam’s biosphere reserves in the future.

Environment HCM City draws up master plan on solid waste HCM City is drawing up a master plan on solid waste management and treatment for the next five years, aiming to have 100 percent of its domestic solid waste to be collected and treated and at least 80 percent of solid household waste classified at source.

Society Kien Giang steps up measures to protect, develop forests The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is taking measures to retain its forest coverage rate at 11 percent, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.