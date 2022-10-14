Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in social affairs Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Hanoi on October 13.

Politics President asks HCM City to quickly address people’s urgent issues President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged Ho Chi Minh City to focus on solving issues that has drawn great public concerns, especially those related to planning, during a working session with the municipal People's Committee on October 13.

Politics Ministry of Public Security leaders hold meeting with UN peacekeepers Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security held a meeting in Hanoi on October 13 with three police officers who are going to join the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.