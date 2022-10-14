Vietnam enhances defence ties with China, Australia
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) welcomes Chinese Defence Attaché to Vietnam Pan Tao (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 13 for Chinese Defence Attaché to Vietnam Pan Tao and Premier of Australia’s Tasmania state Jeremy Rockliff.
Receiving the Chinese officer, Chien affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it a premise to boost bilateral defence ties.
He stressed that the bilateral defence cooperation has been developing constantly, with more diverse forms and practical outcomes.
Pan appreciated the results of bilateral defence cooperation, especially in the fight against COVID-19 and border collaboration on land and at sea.
In the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue intensifying cooperation in the exchange of delegations at all levels, defence policy dialogue, training, coordination in border management, and maintenance of security and safety of navigation and aviation, thus contributing to building a borderline of peace, stability and development.
Welcoming the visiting Premier of Tasmania, Chien said that the defence cooperation between Vietnam and Australia has seen positive results in delegation exchanges, dialogue, consultation, training, UN peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and settlement of war consequences.
He expressed his hope that Tasmania’s leaders and defence industry companies will participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 slate for December.
Rockliff, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Australia.
The Premier said he hoped the bilateral defence cooperation will be strengthened, particularly in navigation security, search and rescue, military medicine, and response to non-traditional security challenges./.