Business Tourists to Da Nang on holiday surge The central city of Da Nang welcomed more than 254,000 tourists in the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), a 3.4-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.

Business Nearly 120 million USD to be used to build 4 aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted to the Ministry of Transport for appraisal and approval four investment projects on building and operating aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh International Airport with a total investment of more than 2.75 trillion VND (119.7 million USD).

Business Textile - garment sector sees strong growth The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) enjoyed a year-in-year surge of 144.2 percent in revenue to over 5.15 trillion VND (224.26 million USD) in the first quarter of 2022, completing 28.5 percent of its target for the whole year.

Business Vietnam Manufacturing Expo, NEPCON to attract 200 brands The 2022 Vietnam Manufacturing Expo and Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) will be held in Hanoi on August 10-12 and September 14-16 respectively.