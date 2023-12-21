Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – An array of political and cultural activities were held to mark the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina and Uruguay, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh has said.



He told the Vietnam News Agency that the official visits to Argentina and Uruguay by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in April contributed to promoting the close relations and cooperation between Vietnam and the two South American countries.



Besides, right after Javier Milei was elected as the President of Argentina, President Vo Van Thuong sent him a letter of congratulations, in which he expressed his hope to continue bolstering the comprehensive partnership with Argentina during Milei’s 2023-2027 tenure.



Thanh added that in a working session with a delegation from the Communist Review - the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam who paid a working trip to Argentina, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Interantional Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino said she wants to discuss with Vietnam experience in renewal and economic integration as well as to enhance relations between the two countries.

The diplomat said President Milei’s administration will continue boosting the ties with Vietnam in the time ahead as political parties in the country have laid a stress on the significance to expand the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, which was set up in 2010.



Regarding the cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Uruguay, Thanh said in Hue’s high-level visit, the mayor of Montevideo pledged to build a Vietnamese cultural space on an area of 500 square metres, which will be a symbol of the solidarity and friendship between the two Governments and peoples.



In a recent meeting with Thanh, Paraguay Foreign Minister affirmed that as the interim chairman of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in the first half of 2024, Paraguay will speed up the negotiations of the free trade agreements with several Asian countries, including Vietnam.



Additionally, Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni announced his plan to lead a delegation of Paraguay officials and businesses to visit Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries in May 2024.



Thanh stressed that 2024 will be a good time for Vietnam and MERCOSUR to begin negotiations towards the signing of an FTA. However, he said Vietnam should pay due heed to MERCOSUR member states’ requirements on market access on the basis on mutual benefits so as to remove bottlenecks and unlock the opportunities in the economic relations with this potential region./.