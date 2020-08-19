EU delegates suggest the two sides step up coordination in the field, including strengthening institutional cooperation among relevant agencies, technical assistance, and raising people's awareness. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and the European Union (EU) can supplement each other in the implementation of their maritime development strategies for win-win cooperation, heard a dialogue in Hanoi on August 19.

Participants highlighted the importance of maritime cooperation between the two sides when Vietnam is implementing the sustainable sea-based economic development strategy through 2030 and with a vision to 2045, while the EU is carrying out the 2014 maritime security strategy.

They held that the Vietnam - EU maritime cooperation contributes to promoting connectivity at sea, ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, safety of sea transport, and unobstructed trade between waters from Europe to East Asia.



At the same time, the bilateral collaboration will contribute to the management and settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), participants said.



EU delegates suggested the two sides step up coordination in the field, including strengthening institutional cooperation among relevant agencies, technical assistance, and raising people's awareness.



They also pointed to potential categories such as green economy and sustainable marine tourism development, marine protected areas building, ocean plastic waste treatment, renewable energy, fishery exploitation and conservation, and marine ecosystem diversity./.