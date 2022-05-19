Vietnam eyes 15-day visa exemption from Russia
Vietnam's Trade Counsellor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh has proposed the Russian Government consider exempting visas for Vietnamese tourists for 15 days, in the context that it has exempted visas for visitors from Laos and Thailand for 30 days.
Speaking at the third Saint Petersburg-Vietnam Tourism Forum, which was held in a hybrid format on May 17 within the framework of "Vietnamese days in Saint Petersburg", Minh said that Vietnam always creates the most favourable conditions for Russian tourists such as offering a 15-day visa exemption for those to Vietnam and 30 days for those on direct flights to its Phu Quoc island.
He also noted that the two countries still have great potential in tourism cooperation, but have not yet taken advantage of all the possibilities for development, including attracting more Vietnamese tourists to Russia.
Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Le Phuc said that Vietnam has simplified many procedures to attract tourists to Vietnam, including those from Russia, such as visa exemption for different periods, and the gradual simplification or removal of quarantine measures.
Organising the event showed the two sides’ determination to promote tourism after the pandemic, Phuc stated, expressing his belief that the number of tourists to each country will increase in the coming time.
Speaking at the event, head of the international cooperation bureau under the Federal Agency for Tourism Demyan Olegovich and Vice Chairwoman of the Saint Petersburg Committee for Tourism Development Nana Gvichia Magrushevna affirmed that they will make efforts to meet the needs of Vietnamese tourists, and ensure security for them.
The representative from Saint Petersburg stressed the need to restore direct flights, simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese tourists as well as diversify tourism products../.