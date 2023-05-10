Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai at the ASEAN-AIPA Leaders' Interface Meeting (Photo: VNA) Labuan Bajo (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)



These bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN- ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Leaders' Interface Meeting, which was held as part of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.



In his discussion with Sous Yara, Chairman of the Cambodian National Assembly’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information, Hai affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance and gives high priority to strengthening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia. The Vietnamese NA will make every effort to deepen such ties toward effectiveness and practical outcomes. – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai on May 10 had separate meetings with officials of the Lao, Cambodian, and Indonesian law-making bodies to promote parliamentary cooperation across spheres.These bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN- ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Leaders' Interface Meeting, which was held as part of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.In his discussion with Sous Yara, Chairman of the Cambodian National Assembly’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information, Hai affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance and gives high priority to strengthening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia. The Vietnamese NA will make every effort to deepen such ties toward effectiveness and practical outcomes.



The Cambodian official, for his part, lauded efforts to fortify the nations’ traditional relations and Vietnam’s cooperation in maintaining Cambodia's socio-political stability. He also underscored the importance of people-to-people exchange and tourism collaboration between the countries.



He took note of the two NAs’ joint work within the AIPA framework, particularly between their friendship parliamentarians' groups and young parliamentarians' groups, while sending a letter inviting the Vietnamese side to send a delegation to observe the National Assembly election in Cambodia next July.



Meeting with Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack, the Vietnamese legislator spoke highly of the two NAs’ comprehensive cooperation, which is carried out diversely and effectively, bringing about practical benefits to both peoples. The collaboration covers such important areas as legislation, supervision in support of post-pandemic socio-economic recovery, experience exchange, and human resources training.

Hai urged the two sides to beef up their cultural cooperation and sustain close engagements at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), AIPA, Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).



The Lao NA Vice President said in the time to come Vietnam and Laos will work together to accelerate a number of projects such as the building of the Nong Khang airport, a hospital in Xiengkhuang, and Vientiane (Laos)-Vung Ang (Vietnam) rail route.



She proposed Vietnam coordinate with Laos in the organisation and preparation of content for the upcoming meeting of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodia NAs to ensure its success.



At his meeting with Rachmat Gobel, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Hai stressed that the Vietnamese NA wishes to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries through increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, and further strengthen its cooperation with the Indonesian legislative bodies.



The NA will continue to closely coordinate with the Indonesian parliament at international and regional inter-parliamentary forums, he affirmed.



The Indonesian deputy speaker said the two parliaments need to not only work together at the central level and but also strengthen people-to-people exchange. He also highlighted the growing role of young parliamentarians in the digital age, towards a better future.



At these meetings, Hai invited the Cambodian, Lao and Indonesian officials to attend the ninth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Forum of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi on September 14-18./.

VNA