Business Vietnamese firms to have more chances to increase exports to the RoK: official Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in technology and electronics, have many favourable conditions and big opportunities to export their products to the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Pham Viet Tuan, First Secretary in charge of investment at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Business Air passenger volume soars in 11 months Vietnam’s airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business VICEM to export 6 million tonnes of cement, clinker to Philippines The Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (VICEM) will ship a total of 6 million tonnes of cement and clinker to the Philippines from 2023-2025, as its demand for construction materials of various kinds is huge.

Business Vietnamese businesses attend International Fair of Santiago Vietnam and other ASEAN member states such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines recently showcased their typical products at the International Fair of Santiago (FISA), Chile.