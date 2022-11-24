Vietnam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong
A view of Hong Kong (China) - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - About 100 leading businesses of Hong Kong (China) will join together in a field trip to Vietnam to explore market and meet representatives of government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.
The office will pay heed to connecting human resources training between Vietnam and Hong Kong, focusing on encouraging Hong Kong’s universities to provide more scholarships and cooperate with Vietnamese universities, said Consul General Pham Binh Dam.
Efforts will be also promoted to solve visa-related issues for Vietnamese labourers to work in Hong Kong, he stated.
According to the diplomat, the agency has established and maintained good relations with authorised agencies, associations, trade unions and influential entrepreneurs in Hong Kong in order to promote relationships between important local partners with ministries, sectors, localities, businesses of Vietnam.
Hong Kong is among the top economic partners of Vietnam, while Vietnam is also the 7th largest trading partner of this HongKong, he noted.
Two-way trade between Vietnam and Hong Kong hit 28.5 billion USD in 2021 and 25.2 billion USD in the first nine months of this year. As of October 20, Hong Kong poured 28.9 billion USD in 2,133 projects in Vietnam.
From January 2021, Hong Kong officially started the issuance of visas for Vietnamese students to study in the region, Dam noted.
According to the diplomat, Hong Kong businesses are also tending to prioritise the ASEAN market, including Vietnam./.