Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 19

Politics Ambassador meets Deputy Speaker of Tanzanian parliament Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Tanzania Mussa Azzan Zungu on July 18 on the sidelines of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit to contribute to deepening political trust: diplomat Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 will help deepen the political trust between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.

Politics Online administrative reform meetings must reach communal-level administrations: PM The Government’s steering committee for administrative reform held its fifth session under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 19.