Society HCM City's police bust major money laundering ring The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency on April 27 busted a large-scale money laundering and illegal cross-border currency transfer ring.

Society Truong My Lan appeals against death sentence in bank fraud case Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, on April 26 filed an appeal against the entire first-instance verdict in the case that occurred at Van Thinh Phat Group JSC, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and relevant companies, units and organisations.

Society Friendship exchange marks New Year festivals of Asian countries A friendship exchange took place in Hanoi on April 26 to celebrate traditional New Year festivals of several Asian countries.

Society Hanoi home to ancient heritage sites Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, is known for its rich history, cultural heritage, and beautiful landscapes that attract tourists. The city blends modernity with tradition, which can be seen in its architecture and houses that line the streets.