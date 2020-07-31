Society COVID-19 fighter: Don’t miss out with Viet Nam News’ new app! While countries around the world are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam is confidently dealing with new cases, keeping the situation under control, and is one of few nations recording positive growth in the first half of 2020.

Society Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US, Japan Vietnamese authorities and representative offices in the US and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the US relevant agencies to conduct a flight bringing home nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from San Francisco (the US) and Narita (Japan) airports on July 29-30.

Society Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country, especially given the unprecedented situation facing the world and Vietnam - COVID-19.

Society Religious organisations urged to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures The Government Committee for Religious Affairs has asked leaders of religious organisations to continue with COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.