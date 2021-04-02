Vietnam Food Travel Map project announced
The Vietnam Food Travel Map project has been unveiled (Photo: Facebook of the Restaurant Association of Vietnam)HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam Food Travel Map project, the first of its kind and developed by culinary artisans and experts, was unveiled during a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 1.
It will be jointly launched by the Restaurant Association of Vietnam (RAV) together with the World Food Travel Association (WFTA), the Tourism and Food Technology Village - Techfest Vietnam, and other agencies, under the endorsement of the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA).
It is the first project on the development of culinary tourism initiated by the RAV and the WFTA.
VCCA Vice President Le Tan said the food map is a community-based project aiming to form a network of destinations and promote the values of Vietnamese dishes at home and abroad, via images and videos uploaded on social media.
The project is hoped to support restaurants and travel agencies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To mark World Food Travel Day on April 18, a host of activities will be arranged until April 20, including the launch of the Tourism and Food Technology Village at Techfest Vietnam.
The development of the food map will be held until the end of this year in combination with activities in the Gastro Travel programme organised the RAV and domestic and foreign partners./.