Vietnam fully opens its doors to international visitors from March 15. (Photo: VNA)

To prepare for the increased frequency of international flights, the carriers have stepped up recruitment to fill up the layoffs triggered by the pandemic, the authority added.According to the airlines, they allow international passengers to refund and change tickets free of charge since there have been no entry regulations in the new situation issued yet.Bui Doan Ne, Secretary General of the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA), said his association has proposed ministries and agencies restore the visa exemption policy for foreign arrivals, which was in force before the pandemic, and include more countries into the list.Regulations on medical quarantine and testing should be scrapped to help foreign tourists feel secure in Vietnam, he suggested.Many enterprises also shared the view that stringent regulations make it hard for them to approach international holidaymakers who would choose other countries with relaxed procedures.