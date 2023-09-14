Politics Vietnam, RoK expand cooperation among legislative bodies, parliamentarians Head of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh on September 14 received a delegation from the NA of the Republic of Korea (RoK) who are in Vietnam to attend the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians that will open on September 15 in Hanoi.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Int’l friends hail Vietnam’s diplomacy policy Foreign friends have spoken highly of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilaterlisation of relations, as well as the country’s increasing position in the international arena, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has said.

Politics Vietnam-UK relations to be strengthened: British official Vietnam and the UK are proud to have built strong ties through not only people-to-people exchange, but also business and trade, said British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, expressing her belief that relationship will be enhanced in the time ahead.