Vietnamese students at the competition. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the 2022 Microsoft Office Special World Championships held from July 24-27 in the US, rising to the first position of the competition for the first time after joining it 13 years ago.



The two gold medals were awarded to Bui Cong Minh, a student from Hanoi’s Nguyen Tat Thanh High School, and Nguyen Duy Phong from Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST).



The silver and bronze medals went to Nguyen Trong Khai from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Dao Ngoc Tung Chi from Hanoi Foreign Trade University./.