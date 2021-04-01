Vietnam hands over 200,000 USD to help Cambodia fight COVID-19
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 1 presented the token of the aid worth 200,000 USD to Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth to support the Cambodian Government and people in the fight against COVID-19.
Addressing the event, Dung underlined that Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbours with a long-standing tradition of supporting each other in times of hardship, and expressed his hope that the assistance will help the Cambodian Government and people quickly bring COVID-19 under control and accelerate economic recovery and development.
He took the occasion to thank the Cambodian Government for giving consideration to the Vietnamese community living and studying in the country, and spoke highly of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive for the diplomatic corps, including staff at Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia.
In reply, Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and people for their support, saying that the aid holds significant meaning given Cambodia’s efforts to curb COVID-19 infections in the community.
He also spoke of the success of the Vietnamese Government and people in realising the dual targets of pandemic prevention and economic recovery and development.
In April last year, the Vietnamese Government presented an aid package to Cambodia worth over 7 billion VND (303,500 USD) that included personal protective clothing, face masks, and COVID-19 test kits./.