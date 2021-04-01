Society Can Tho University looks to be among top regional, global education establishments Can Tho University (CTU) is expected to be among top universities in Asia and the world in some fields by 2025, and become a local pioneer in innovation, training, scientific research and technology transfer, according to Rector of the university Prof. Ha Thanh Toan.

Society Hanoi, St Petersburg look to bolster cooperation Hanoi’s Department of External Affairs and the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg held an online meeting on March 31 to discuss ways to enhance their cooperation.

Society Three foreigners entering Vietnam illegally quarantined Three foreigners who entered Vietnam illegally were brought to a concentrated quarantine facility in Moc Chau district of the northern border province of Son La, the provincial Department of Public Security announced on March 31.

Society Foreign YouTubers help promote Vietnam tourism Vietnam meets Dustin, Max McFarlin, CeeJay, HanQuocBros, and Cheri Hyeri are all YouTube channels run by foreign YouTubers that have gone viral among Vietnamese netizens in recent years thanks to their attractive videos featuring Vietnamese culture, cuisine, and tourism.