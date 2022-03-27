Society President attends ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese young faces President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 26 night to announce winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award in 2021.

Society Railway sector expects over 200 mln USD to upgrade weak bridges, tunnels The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has proposed the Ministry of Transport allocate a total of 4.76 trillion VND (208.1 million USD) to repair and upgrade weak bridges and tunnels so as to increase the capacity of trains and ensure traffic safety.

Society Red cotton flowers in full bloom Many corners of Hanoi, especially in the countryside, are adorned by red kapok trees blooming in profusion in March.