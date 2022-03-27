Vietnam hands over Bokeo TV-radio broadcasting station to Laos
Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam has handed over the project of constructing the TV and Radio Broadcasting Station of Bokeo province to the Lao side.
The station, which has a total investment of 116.67 billion VND (about 5 million USD), with 113 billion VND as non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government, is one of the four projects implemented by the Vietnam Television in Laos.
It has full equipment of a provincial-level broadcasting station.
It was put into trial operation on October 25, 2020 and official operation on January 2021, serving audience in Bokeo and Laos as a whole.
The project also helps local journalists and technicians access modern infrastructure and equipment to enhance their working efficiency.