Vietnam has 3,794 new COVID-19 infections to report on August 7 morning
Vietnam reported 3,794 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past nearly 12 hours to 6am on August 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Taking samples of a small trader in Buon Ma Thuot city for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 3,794 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past nearly 12 hours to 6am on August 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s biggest coronavirus hotspot, recorded the largest number of infections (1,836), followed by Binh Duong (882), Dong Nai (466), Tien Giang (165), and Long An (160), among others.
Of the total, 933 cases were detected in the community.
By August 7 morning, Vietnam documented a total of 197,175 COVID-19 cases, including 2,338 imported and 194,837 local ones. The number of infections since the fourth wave of pandemic hit the country on April 27 was 193,267.
Only two out of 63 cities and provinces nationwide have gone through two weeks without new infections, namely Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.
The total number of recoveries stands at 62,332 while the death toll hits 3,016. As many as 518 patients are in Intensive Care Units and 18 are treated with ECMO support.
More than 8.52 million people have been given COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 7.66 million having the first jab and over 863,000 having been given the full two doses./.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s biggest coronavirus hotspot, recorded the largest number of infections (1,836), followed by Binh Duong (882), Dong Nai (466), Tien Giang (165), and Long An (160), among others.
Of the total, 933 cases were detected in the community.
By August 7 morning, Vietnam documented a total of 197,175 COVID-19 cases, including 2,338 imported and 194,837 local ones. The number of infections since the fourth wave of pandemic hit the country on April 27 was 193,267.
Only two out of 63 cities and provinces nationwide have gone through two weeks without new infections, namely Quang Ninh and Bac Kan.
The total number of recoveries stands at 62,332 while the death toll hits 3,016. As many as 518 patients are in Intensive Care Units and 18 are treated with ECMO support.
More than 8.52 million people have been given COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 7.66 million having the first jab and over 863,000 having been given the full two doses./.