Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.Vietnam has been nominated by Asian-Pacific countries in the UN as the only candidate from the region to the non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, with the vote slated for June 7.In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New York, Quy stated that to date, over 120 countries have shown their support for Vietnam in writing, while 30-40 others have made oral commitments, and 41 have had no comments in this issue.However, the UN Security Council’s Voting Procedure stipulates that non-permanent members of the Security Council are elected by a two-thirds majority. Therefore, Vietnam has a big opportunity to be successful at the poll, he added.Quy stressed the need to encourage those who made vocal commitments to show their backing in writing, and 41 countries with no response to provide official answers supporting Vietnam.It is also important to encourage all the countries join the vote and support Vietnam at the UN General Assembly’s 73rd session on June 7, he said.Regarding the urgent jobs Vietnam must conduct if it wins the election, the diplomat said that the country will have six months for preparations as it would assume the position as the UN Security Council Chair in January 2020.The first point of order if Vietnam wins the election is to consolidate the organisational apparatus at the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN and the foreign ministry in Hanoi to solidify harmonious coordination between the two sides to make timely and correct decisions on issues at the UN Security Council.The second step is to prepare ideas on issues that Vietnam will pursue so that they can fit the international community’s concern and conform with the council’s functions and duties, Quy said.–VNA