Members of the Vietnamese women's football team celebrate their gold medal at the 29th SEA Games (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s national football team will have a bigger opportunity to compete at the Women's World Cup after the world soccer governing body FIFA announced on August 1 that the number of teams taking part in the championship will increase from 24 to 32.



Under FIFA’s decision, the Women’s World Cup will be expanded from the next edition in 2023.



In the 24-team format, national teams in Asia vie for five slots. Even though FIFA has yet to announce the number of berths awarded to each of the continental zones in the new format, Asia is expected have at least one more representative at the future Women’s World Cup.



The national women’s football team of Vietnam stayed at the 35th position overall and sixth place in Asia in the latest FIFA rankings.



Five teams of Australia, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand represented Asia at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.



Vietnam had entered the final qualifying tournament but they were placed in a tough group comprising of Australia, Japan and the RoK.-VNA