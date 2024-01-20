Politics President pays pre-Tet visit to people, soldiers in Kien Giang President Vo Van Thuong on January 20 visited and presented gifts to soldiers and people in Tho Chau island commune in Phu Quoc city of Kien Giang province - the most remote island commune in the southwest of the country – on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics PM’s Romania visit affirms Vietnam’s wish to promote bilateral ties: diplomat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Romania from January 20-22 affirms Vietnam’s wish to continue promoting and deepening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the European country, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Do Duc Thanh.

Politics NA chairman pays working visit to Thai Binh province Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh on January 20.

Politics Vice President meets Uganda’s Parliament Speaker in Kampala Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Anita Annet Among in Kampala on January 19, within the framework of her trip to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda.