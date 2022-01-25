Business Savills Vietnam: HCM City’s office lease market recovering The office lease market in Ho Chi Minh City is recovering, with hybrid working model comprising both remote and office-based work emerging as a bright spot, according to experts from Savills Vietnam.

Business Another China border crossing reopened for Vietnamese exports China’s Guangxi authority reopened its Pu Zhai border crossing which connects with Vietnam through Tan Thanh border gate in the northern province of Lang Son on January 25 after closure for over a month due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business HSBC commits to arranging 12 billion USD of sustainable financing HSBC Vietnam on January 25 announced its commitment to arranging up to 12 billion USD of direct and indirect sustainable financing for Vietnam and the corporate sector in the country by 2030.

Business Bank deposit growth of individual customers slowed in 2021 The deposit growth rate of individual customers at banks slowed last year due to the impacts of the pandemic.