Politics Vietnam calls for funding boost for Palestine refugees Vietnam called on countries and donors to maintain and increase their financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), at a meeting of the UN Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) in New York on November 7.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Phnom Penh, starting official trip to Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Phnom Penh on November 8 morning, starting an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Politics Vietnam, India eye stronger cooperation in information, communication A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its vice chairman Phan Xuan Thuy has had a working session with representatives of international and communication commissions of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share experience and models on media management.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.