Society CAAV announces RoK’s removal of COVID-19 test requirements The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest waiver of a requirement to present a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result for entry into the East Asian nation.

Society UNESCO Director General attends new school year ceremony in Hanoi Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay attended the new school year opening ceremony at the Hanoi-based Ngo Si Lien Secondary School on September 5.

Society Quang Ninh spends nearly 1 trillion VND to upgrade schools, support students The northern province of Quang Ninh has spent more than 508 billion VND (21.56 million USD) on repairing and upgrading the infrastructure system serving teaching and learning activities, along with 458 billion VND of tuition support to local students.

Society President beats drum to launch 2022-2023 academic year at high school in Hanoi President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beat the drum to kick off the new 2022-2023 academic year at the High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University (VNU)’s Hanoi University of Science (HUS) on September 5.