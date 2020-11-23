Vietnam hosts ASEAN engineering organisations’ conference
Hanoi (VNA) – An official opening session of the 2020 conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 38) will take place on November 25, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on November 23.
Themed “Fostering initiatives and actions by AFEO to build a sustainable and prosperous ASEAN community,” the conference is chaired by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) from November 18-26, drawing many professional engineers and the leaders of 10 ASEAN member countries.
The event will serve to confirm commitment of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) to realising the ASEAN Community’s vision toward 2025 and the UN’s 2030 agenda on sustainable development through strengthening engineers’ role in meeting sustainable development goals, initiating high-quality technical cooperation schemes, and promoting the use of digital technology in order to build a connected, fair, and prosperous ASEAN Community, Nghiem Vu Khai, Vice President of the VUSTA and head of the CAFEO 38’s organising board, said at the press briefing.
The conference focuses discussions, including transportation (the COVID-19 impact on the transport and logistics sector), environmental engineering (waste management and violations in hazardous waste management), disaster response, and the development of an ASEAN energy system.
A ceremony to award titles to individuals who have shown great dedication to the engineering industry, in addition to presenting certificates to professional engineers from throughout the bloc.
A closing session of CAFEO 38 will take place on November 26.
CAFEO is held annually among the 10 ASEAN member states on a rotating basis. Established in 1982, the federation is made up of various engineering institutions in the region./.