Politics Infographic Top 10 int’l events in 2023 selected by VNA The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, the COP28 landmark agreement calling for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the severe earthquake in Turkey are among the top 10 stand-out international events in 2023 selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Politics Infographic Cultural industries meet sustainable development goals A national teleconference on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries was held on December 22 in Hanoi. The first of its kind, the conference held particularly important meaning for the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.