Environment HCM City accelerates progress of waste-to-energy plants Ho Chi Minh City has five ongoing projects aimed at transforming current solid waste treatment plants into waste-to-energy models, according to the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Cuc Phuong honoured as leading Asia’s national park for fifth time The Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Ninh Bình, has been named “Asia’s Leading National Park” by the World Travel Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

Environment Efforts made to bring back red-crowned cranes from brink of extinction The number of red-crowned cranes descending on the Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has been declining over the past years, with a mere three spotted in their latest return in 2021.

Environment Dak Lak: Domestic elephants enjoy buffet on World Elephant Day The Dak Lak centre for elephant conservation, wildlife rescue, and forest protection management on August 12 offered a buffet to the herd of domestic elephants in the Central Highlands province’s Lak district as part of an event marking World Elephant Day.