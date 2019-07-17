Scene at the elimination round drawing for the World Cup 2022 (Source: FIFA TV)

The Vietnamese national men’s football team will be in Group G together with other regional football power houses, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, according to result of the drawing for the elimination round for Asia for the World Cup 2022.The drawing was conducted on July 17 at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur, with the participation of representatives of 40 national federations.The teams are divided into five seeded classes on the basis of the FIFA ratings as of June this year. Vietnam is ranked the 15th in Asia, belonging to the second.The 40 teams will compete in eight groups.In Vietnam, football has become very popular, especially after Park Hang-seo of the Republic of Korea started to become the head coach of many teams representing Vietnam at various tournaments in recent years. The national team has made impressive progress in the regional and global rankings.-VNA