Politics Presidential Offices of Vietnam, Laos enhance ties Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai on June 17 met with Minister, Chairwoman of the Lao Presidential Office Khemani Pholsena, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Dak Lak coordinates with Cambodian province in holding meaningful activities The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 17 organised a gathering in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Politics State leader welcomes Chairwoman of Lao Presidential Office President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 17 for Khemmani Pholsena, Minister and Chairwoman of the Presidential Office of Laos.

Politics NA delegation joins IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt Vice Chairwoman of the National Assemby (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Dinh Thi Phuong Lan led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the eighth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh from June 15-16.