Vietnam, Indonesia condemn violence in Somalia
Vietnam and Indonesia condemn violence, attacks using improvised explosive devices and suicide attacks at troops and peace-keeping forces in Somalia.
At the working session of the UNSC (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam and Indonesia condemn violence, attacks using improvised explosive devices and suicide attacks at troops and peace-keeping forces in Somalia.
The statement was made by Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations (UN), who addressed an online working session of the UN Security Council on November 23 on behalf of the two ASEAN nations.
The two countries shared difficulties facing Somalia, and called on international partners to help the Somalia government ease the adverse impact on socio-economic development, and deal with humanitarian demand.
They vowed to continue working together with the UN, and regional and international organisations to support Somalia, for peace, stability and development.
The nations acknowledged positive developments in Somalia, especially political dialogues between the federal government and member states, aimed at handling their political deadlock since 2018.
They spoke highly of the appointment of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the establishment of a new cabinet, as well as the agreement reached by the federal government and member states on the general election, slated for late 2020 or early 2021, with 30 percent of parliamentary seats reserved for women.
At the session, UNSC member countries called on the Somalia government to actively make preparations to ensure a free and fair election.
They committed to further cooperation with the Somalia government, and support for the role and operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).
The UNSOM was established on June 3, 2013 by UN Security Council Resolution 2102, following a comprehensive assessment of the UN in support of the establishment of the Federal Government of Somalia./.