Politics Preparations for Vietnam-Laos cooperation committee meeting The Laos-Vietnam cooperation committee and Vietnam-Laos cooperation committee recently held a workshop to prepare for the 43rd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee slated for December, reported the Lao News Agency (KPL).

Politics Mozambique hails Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship, UNSC non-permanent membership Vietnam has successfully performed its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, and made effective contributions in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), with result-oriented initiatives relating to peace and security in Africa, Mozambique’s Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel said on November 23.

Politics Congratulations to Myanmar’s NLD party over election win Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has cabled a message of congratulations to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, since her party claimed a resounding victory in the general election.

Politics Cuban Ambassador receives “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera in Hanoi on November 23.