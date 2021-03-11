Society Binh Thuan working to tackle IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked localities to promptly complete the installation of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) on all fishing vessels and acquire the necessary data as part of efforts to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Vietnamese universities named in THE rankings 2021 Vietnam has three representatives among 606 institutions listed in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings this year, having also done so in 2020.

Society PM attends ceremony marking 70 years of Nhan Dan newspaper’s first issue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 11 to celebrate 70 years since the first issue of the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official organ of the Party Central Committee.