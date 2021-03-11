Vietnam intensifying border surveillance to prevent illegal entry, exit: Spokesperson
Vietnam is intensifying surveillance along its borders to prevent any illegal entry and exit. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is intensifying surveillance along its borders to prevent any illegal entry and exit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on March 11.
Foreigners have been discovered illegally entering Vietnam by authorities in some localities, she said, and these people were tested for COVID-19 and sent to quarantine or given treatment if infected.
They will be punished under Vietnamese law after their quarantine is completed, Hang added.
She revealed that Vietnamese authorities have been actively coordinating with their counterparts in other countries, especially those with which it shares a border, like China, to better manage the border and stop illegal entry and exit.
The spokesperson noted further that in response to the Prime Minister’s order, the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security and the People’s Committees of border provinces have strengthened inspections and surveillance along the border and examined control over illegal entry and exit, particularly via unmonitored paths and trails.
Vietnam will vigorously punish those breaking immigration rules, according to Hang.
Authorities have investigated and strictly dealt with a number of people organising illegal entry into or exit from Vietnam, with cases published in the media, she said./.