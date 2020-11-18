Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Vietnam International Travel Mart

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is taking place in Hanoi after being postponed twice due to COVID-19. The event will run until Nov. 21.
VNA

  • Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 takes place at the Hanoi Friendship Palace (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung visits tourism pavilions at the travel mart (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • Crowds of people line in queue to participate in a game at the event (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • The pavilions are decorated in traditional style (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • The event will feature over 300 stalls run by tourism businesses as well as tourism management and promotion agencies from 47 provinces and cities nationwide (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • Tourism agents from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, China, Colombia and Peru also partake in the event (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • The pavilion of the Hanoi Promotion Agency (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • Visitors to the travel mart are provided with tour packages and destination information (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • The information is provided to visitors for free (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • Different from other years, this year tourists go in small groups, book the tours by themselves and prefer domestic tourism (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • High quality tours are available with prices down up to 40 percent (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

  • There is a space dedicated for technology companies to introduce modern tourism business and management technologies (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Other albums