The Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition features over 1,100 booths, reflecting that Vietnam is a high-potential and fast-growing market in the industry.

The four-day event gathers a wide range of solutions including machinery and equipment for the production and processing of plastics and rubber, raw materials category and machinery for recycling.

The event offers an opportunity for domestic and foreign businesses to access the latest technologies in the plastic and rubber industry as well as explore materials for their production.

Two seminars will be held within the framework of the expo, including one focusing on addressing challenges in operational management for enterprises manufacturing and distributing raw materials and additives in plastic products, along with providing solutions to these challenges./.

VNA