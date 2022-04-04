The Huc Bridge on Hoan Kiem Lake of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 wrapped up in Hanoi on April 3, drawing over 2,000 businesses and 40,000 visitors.

Themed “New normal – new opportunities for Vietnamese tourism, the event attracted the participation of more than 500 firms from 52 provinces and cities nationwide and six countries and territories, in a special context as the tourism industry has experienced a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and is recovering after the country's full reopening of tourism activities from March 15.

As many as 25 events were held in the framework of the four-day fair, including a forum on Vietnam’s tourism recovery and a workshop on tourism human resources development.

A launch ceremony for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism club of Vietnam and a programme introducing destinations in Vietnamese localities also took place at the event.

At the closing ceremony of the VITM 2022 (Photo: VNA)

In the first quarter of this year, the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam reached nearly 91,000, a year-on-year rise of 89.1 percent. Among them, visitors arriving by air accounted for nearly 90.5 percent of the total international arrivals to Vietnam, an increase of 165.2 percent.

The tourism sector targets to welcome 5 million foreign visitors and 60 million domestic tourists this year, and revenue of about 400 trillion VND (17.5 billion USD)./.